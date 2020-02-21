IMI’s (IMI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,145 ($15.06).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,143.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,066.11. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

