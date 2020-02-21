Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

IMVT opened at $15.80 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $9,851,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $15,850,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

