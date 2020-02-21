Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ICD opened at $0.55 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

