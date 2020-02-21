Ingenta (LON:ING) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.60

Press coverage about Ingenta (LON:ING) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ingenta earned a daily sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON:ING remained flat at $GBX 71 ($0.93) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Ingenta has a one year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

