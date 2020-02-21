INLOCK (ILK) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One INLOCK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $23,452.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00480639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.83 or 0.06533289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00068648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027721 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005112 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,240,655,240 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.