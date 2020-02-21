Insider Buying: Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,733,567 Shares of Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,733,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,083,891.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HIO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 600,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,937. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

