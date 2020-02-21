Insights Network Price Down 2.5% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $15,343.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00492832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.46 or 0.06548510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00068626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

