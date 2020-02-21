Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $71.94. 719,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,329. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

