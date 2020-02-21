Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 39.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 108,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.53. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.17.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

