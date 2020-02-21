Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,616,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,619,947. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.