Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 186.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. 162,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,161. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

