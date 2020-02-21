Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

