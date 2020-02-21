Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.41. 2,873,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,093. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

