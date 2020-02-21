Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 18,962 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $114.33. The stock had a trading volume of 294,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

