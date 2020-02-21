Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 19,438 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 641,815 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,033,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,471,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,538. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

