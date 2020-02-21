Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 35,665 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,857 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 885,117 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,363,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

