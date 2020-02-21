Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 6,531 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $188.31. 1,653,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,831. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.94 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

