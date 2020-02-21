Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 7,860 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,121. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.04 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.