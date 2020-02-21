Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Equinix by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $656.19. The stock had a trading volume of 281,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.42. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $417.25 and a 1-year high of $654.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.37.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

