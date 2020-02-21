Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,061,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,284,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 602,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 428,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,314. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

