Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 12,287 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $136.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

