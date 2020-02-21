Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 134,774 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 237,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

