Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 17,108 Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,793. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $94.30 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.