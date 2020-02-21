Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 35,350 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 903.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,117,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. 13,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,881. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.