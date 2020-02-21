Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 37,609 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 158,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,747. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.