Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 38,696 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after purchasing an additional 406,367 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in FOX by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,291,000 after buying an additional 1,642,493 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $35.98. 2,974,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Cfra lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.