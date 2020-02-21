Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 6,396 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day moving average is $198.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.