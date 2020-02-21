Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 94,682 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.17. 1,858,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,890. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

