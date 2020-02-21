Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,732. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $154.74 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

