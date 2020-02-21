Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.12 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,976 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,100 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,713 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 59,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

