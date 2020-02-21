Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 97,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,879. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

