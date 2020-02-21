Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,197,890. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

