Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHX stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.69. 34,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,710. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

