Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

