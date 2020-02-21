Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,806. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.97. 48,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.19.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.