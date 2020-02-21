Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $901.44. 12,711,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.80. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.80, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,773,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.