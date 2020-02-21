Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after buying an additional 371,617 shares during the period. Jentner Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,880,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

