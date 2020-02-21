Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after buying an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,519. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

