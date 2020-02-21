Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

STLD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 94,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,926. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.