Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 13,471,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,077,072. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

