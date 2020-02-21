Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $2.22 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $154.74. 14,537,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,489. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $152.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

