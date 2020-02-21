Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $151.50. 3,087,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

