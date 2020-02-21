Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MDC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

