Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wealth CMT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $185.00. 46,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

