Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 186,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 6,191,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $309.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

