Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,639,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,078,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

MTN traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.96. 27,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

