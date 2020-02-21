Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. 73,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

