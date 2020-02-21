Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.54. 285,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

