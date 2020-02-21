Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 30,835 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 168,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

