Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 54,787 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. 529,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,980,567. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

